Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums traded down $0.10, reaching $61.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

