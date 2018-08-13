Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.16, hitting $20.21, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

