Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp (VC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.61. Visteon posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.15 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $634,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,184.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Visteon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 250,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 815.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Visteon has a 1-year low of $105.91 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.