Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USD Partners LP (USDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for USD Partners’ earnings. USD Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that USD Partners will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USD Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USDP shares. ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley raised USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners opened at $10.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.36%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

