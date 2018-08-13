Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce $633.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.00 million and the highest is $647.24 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $509.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 33,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.20 per share, with a total value of $6,624,396.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $6,385,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and sold 238,195 shares worth $48,491,581. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 531.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $210.22. 84,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,681. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $219.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -124.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.