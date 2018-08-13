Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. Kulicke and Soffa Industries reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.80 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.93. 505,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $99,644.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,334.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $639,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

