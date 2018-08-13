Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 1,457,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,363. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $709.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,138,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 1,302,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 867.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 278,946 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.