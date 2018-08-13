Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Post $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of SBA Communications opened at $156.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 3,170 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $500,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,202 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $346,947.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,984 shares of company stock valued at $37,231,290. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,930,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,487.3% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 111,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.