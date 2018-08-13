Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Merchants Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,566. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $734.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

