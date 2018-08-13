Zacks: Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) to Post $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.03. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.63, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,565,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,436,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.58. 912,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,881. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $161.25 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

