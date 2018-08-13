Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce sales of $7.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $9.81 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $8.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.30. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Five Prime Therapeutics opened at $14.09 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,281,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,102,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 977,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.