Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is $0.04. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 65,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 46.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

