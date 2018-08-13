Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Sunoco by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.19. 16,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,837. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

