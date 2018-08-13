Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $9.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.22. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 833.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,885,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

