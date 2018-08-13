Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stake Lowered by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 464.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. OTR Global raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Shares of Yum! Brands opened at $82.94 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.