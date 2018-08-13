XYO Network Price Hits $0.0020 (XYO)

XYO Network (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. XYO Network has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $16,519.00 worth of XYO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. In the last week, XYO Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00293459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00182056 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About XYO Network

XYO Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO Network’s total supply is 14,198,877,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,352,314 tokens. XYO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO Network is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO Network is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO Network’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XYO Network

XYO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.