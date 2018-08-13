Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the casino operator an impact score of 48.0035726569914 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.83.

Wynn Resorts opened at $148.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 69.17%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.