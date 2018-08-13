Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Stake Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 114,165 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

Wynn Resorts opened at $148.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

