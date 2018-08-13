W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post sales of $156.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $110.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $596.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $597.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $613.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $589.80 million to $638.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Capital One Financial cut shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. KLR Group cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of W&T Offshore to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,638.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,197.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,248,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,750,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 191.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,917,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,156,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 527,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 750.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.65. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

