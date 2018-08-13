Worldpay’s (WP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $102.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Worldpay from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Worldpay from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Worldpay to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.13.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of WP opened at $92.14 on Friday. Worldpay has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.