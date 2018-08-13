Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP reduced its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155,888 shares during the quarter. Worldpay makes up about 1.3% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 1.17% of Worldpay worth $169,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Worldpay by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 402,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

In other Worldpay news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a report on Sunday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

