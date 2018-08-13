World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,613,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,553.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on World Fuel Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

INT stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

