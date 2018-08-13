Workday (WDAY) vs. Pegasystems (PEGA) Critical Contrast

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -14.53% -14.60% -5.03% Pegasystems -0.43% 0.01% N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Workday and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 16 18 0 2.49 Pegasystems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Workday presently has a consensus price target of $127.87, indicating a potential downside of 6.78%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Workday.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $2.14 billion 13.83 -$321.22 million ($1.27) -108.01 Pegasystems $840.58 million 5.60 $32.93 million $0.22 272.27

Pegasystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Workday does not pay a dividend. Pegasystems pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Workday shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Workday on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Financial Performance Management application; Workday Learning application; Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; and Workday Recruiting, an application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters. Further, it provides Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate or intelligently guide customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products, such as industry-specific software applications that include real-time, omni-channel AI; end-to-end robotic automation; journey-centric rapid delivery; software that writes your software; and unified future-proof platform for businesses with robust capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that provides production, development, and testing services to accelerate the development and deployment of Pega applications and the Pega Platform, as well as guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

