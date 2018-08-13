Workday Inc (WDAY) Holdings Reduced by Marcus Capital LLC

Marcus Capital LLC reduced its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.6% of Marcus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marcus Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,682,000 after purchasing an additional 220,640 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 334,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $293,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.87.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

