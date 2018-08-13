Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Given a $37.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research set a $37.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide opened at $37.54 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 442.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

