Wingstop Inc (WING) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Wingstop worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 15,155.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,615,000 after buying an additional 938,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,673,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 187,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $583,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,799.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $518,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,624 shares of company stock worth $2,824,091. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wingstop opened at $60.04 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

