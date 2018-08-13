Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $285.07 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.