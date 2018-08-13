Williams Companies (WMB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.8226243403717 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WMB opened at $31.79 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $347,967.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $1,030,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

