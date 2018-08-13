William Blair Comments on MaxLinear, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $18.40 on Monday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,253.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 186,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after acquiring an additional 888,287 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

