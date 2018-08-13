Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $527,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $942,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,010 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Watts Water Technologies remained flat at $$83.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $93.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

