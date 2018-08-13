Wiki Token (WIKI) Price Down 10% Over Last Day

Wiki Token (CURRENCY:WIKI) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Wiki Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $287,400.00 worth of Wiki Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wiki Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Wiki Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00018384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00262334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00169306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wiki Token Token Profile

Wiki Token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wiki Token is /r/WikiToken . Wiki Token’s official Twitter account is @wiki_token . Wiki Token’s official website is wikitoken.bitcoinwiki.org

Buying and Selling Wiki Token

Wiki Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wiki Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

