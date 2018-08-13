Whitestone REIT (WSR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of Whitestone REIT opened at $12.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $514.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 7.19%. equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $70,760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,110,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

