Western Gas Partners (WES) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2422675732243 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Western Gas Partners opened at $52.36 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Western Gas Partners has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WES shares. TheStreet raised Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

