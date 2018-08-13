Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Equity Partners earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.4500014849811 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Western Gas Equity Partners opened at $36.26 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 135.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

