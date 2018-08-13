Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $998,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 323,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 13,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 9,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,334. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

