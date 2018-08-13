Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flex were worth $79,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $3,469,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,421,864 shares in the company, valued at $49,617,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 49,217 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $713,646.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 821,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,909,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,201. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Flex opened at $13.72 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

