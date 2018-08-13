Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 4th

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.99 on Monday. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high level of current income and capital appreciation is its secondary objective. The Fund may invest in direct debt instruments, which are interests in amounts owed to lenders by corporate or other borrowers.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.