Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 83.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $202,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 196 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.