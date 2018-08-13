Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grammer (GMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grammer (ETR: GMM) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2018 – Grammer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Grammer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/8/2018 – Grammer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Grammer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Grammer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Grammer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Grammer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Grammer was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Grammer traded down €0.05 ($0.06), hitting €59.90 ($69.65), during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,134. Grammer AG has a 12-month low of €40.60 ($47.21) and a 12-month high of €61.95 ($72.03).

Grammer AG develops and manufactures components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Grammer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.