Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):

8/9/2018 – Spin Master was given a new C$65.00 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spin Master opened at C$52.32 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Spin Master Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$41.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of C$402.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$366.16 million.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 12,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.40, for a total transaction of C$700,800.00. Also, insider Adam Beder sold 25,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.51, for a total value of C$1,462,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,838,220.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

