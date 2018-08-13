Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FibroGen (FGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN):

8/10/2018 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – FibroGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We see the roxadustat program as highly de-risked and commercial risks are primarily born by partners.””

8/2/2018 – FibroGen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2018 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/19/2018 – FibroGen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We took a closer look at Fibrogen’s pipeline product Pamrevlumab, currently in development for the treatment of diseases associated with fibrosis. We are encouraged by recent positive data in two indications; idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pancreatic cancer. We believe the data lends credibility to the compound’s mechanism of action and we also highlight superior data in IPF vs. standard of care products. We reiterate our Buy rating and raise our PT to $74.””

6/15/2018 – FibroGen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

FGEN opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $406,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,497,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,804,873 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,866 shares of company stock worth $18,431,894. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 151,574 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

