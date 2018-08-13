Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR: BYW6) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2018 – BayWa AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – BayWa AG/AKT o.N. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/10/2018 – BayWa AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – BayWa AG/AKT o.N. was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BYW6 traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, hitting €29.75 ($34.59). 13,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,697. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 52-week high of €34.09 ($39.64).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

