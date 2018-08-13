Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Innospec by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 206,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Innospec by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,134,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,815,000 after buying an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innospec by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $34,112.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $495,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Aldous sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $129,426.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of Innospec opened at $74.90 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Innospec had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

