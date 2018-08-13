Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 106.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 136.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 199.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel during the second quarter worth $140,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AK Steel from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In other AK Steel news, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $55,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

