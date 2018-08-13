Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $366,000 in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 4.21. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

