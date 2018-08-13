Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Kansas City Southern opened at $115.02 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

