Wedbush Comments on Century Communities Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

CCS opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,836,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 170,531 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in Century Communities by 51.8% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 584,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 199,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 80,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 432,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

