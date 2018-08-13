Wedbush Analysts Give Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) a $20.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 13,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,066. The company has a market cap of $317.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.39% and a negative net margin of 1,961.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,274 shares in the company, valued at $620,871.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $224,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $416,975. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

