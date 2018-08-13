Wave Life Sciences (WVE) PT Set at $65.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

Wave Life Sciences opened at $44.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.88). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 92.00% and a negative net margin of 1,473.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,426,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 48,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,290,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,337. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 353,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 241,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,092,000 after purchasing an additional 160,545 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

