Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.57 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

HCC stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. 1,286,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.7% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,515,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,473,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 638,963 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 306.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,711,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,366 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,518,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 449,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,094,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 446,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

